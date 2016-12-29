Is This the Real Reason Tiny Filed for Divorce?

According to TMZ , she did so with the intention on warning him to "stop his shenanigans" with other women.

A source reports that Tiny had a clear reason for filing for divorce from T.I.

An insider said, "I have a feeling they will get back together... I think she did this to stop his shenanigans... Earlier this year he... was very public with a side chick named [Analicia Chaves, aka] Ana Montana."

Tiny slightly spoke on the rumor on Instagram earlier this year, saying Tip had to "deal with that with God." The rapper denied anything happened.

The former Xscape member filed for divorce on December 7.