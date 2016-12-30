Did Taraji P. Henson Get Back Together With An Ex?

Looks like the holiday season may have worked its magic, reuniting a previously split couple in time for the new year.
Last month, right before Thanksgiving, it was reported that Taraji P. Henson was given the boot from NFL player Kelvin Hayden, less than a year after they first started dating. Now, it appears as though the two are up to something again.
In a photo posted to Instagram, the Empire star can be seen in workout clothes, posing with a group comprised of Beyoncé's lead dancer, Ashley Everett, choreographer John Silver, and surprisingly enough, her ex-boo, Hayden.
Perhaps the couples that sweat together, stay together?
Take a look at the new photo of Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden reunited in a fierce, post-workout 'gram below.
