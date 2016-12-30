Watch: Yandy Is Doing the Absolute Most to Prove She's Married to Mendeecees

Yandy Smith's marital status has been called into question this year thanks to a revealing interview on Love & Hip-Hop last month as well as a barrage of attacks from her man Mendeecees's other baby mothers.
But the reality star wants to make it clear, regardless of what the law says, that she's the wife.
In response to Erika D. and Samantha's plotting and efforts to delegitimize her relationship with Mendeecees, Yandy took to social media to post this petty video.
Let it be known...
Hilarious. Unfortunately for Yandy, we doubt this will quiet Erika and Sam down. Nice ring, though.
(Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS