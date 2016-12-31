Here's Kenya's Latest Issue With 'Moore Manor'

Kenya Moore has flaunted her new digs all over social media and the new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but while she may want you to know she has great taste in home furnishings, she wants you to admire from afar.
The reality star explained that she received some unexpected visitors at her residence recently and she wasted no time in letting the social media community know that she isn't with the games.
"I just had three motherf*****s come to my front door and knock on it," she said, very irate. "I didn't know who they were. They climbed over my fence, where I live, and came, and thought it was a good idea to say, 'Hi, Kenya!' Like, b***h, you are on my motherf*****g property, and you are trespassing."
Watch Kenya talk in more detail about the scary encounter, below:
[Warning: The videos contain graphic language]
There you have it, folks. Don't trespass on Kenya's property — and that's a warning.
Catch the former beauty queen talking about her ex Matt on The Real, above.
(Photo: Josiah Kamau / Getty Images)
