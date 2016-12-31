Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Is 'Freaking Out' Over Ex Lamar Odom's New Reality Show

According to OK! Magazine , the two may make yet another appearance in court together, as Kardashian reportedly is looking into taking legal action to try to stop Odom from documenting his life in his new reality show .

Despite Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom 's divorce being finalized earlier this month , the reality star reportedly isn't ready to let the former NBA player from doing as he pleases.

As reported, the 32-year-old reality star is "freaking out" about the whole situation, allegedly nervous that he's "going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera."

"She's already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward," the source added.

The former couple appeared on several seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians together, as recently as July 2016.

Looks like we'll have to wait and see if Lamar Odom's reality TV show will be advancing in the new year or not.