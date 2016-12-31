See How Lamar Odom Is Spending New Years Eve

From his battle with sobriety to his divorce from Khloé Kardashian , the athlete has had more lows than highs this year. However, it seems as he's ending the year on a high note as he has shared that he is closing the year out with his children.

The NBA star athlete took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his son and daughter, with the caption, "No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people."

Take a look, below: