#YESTOBLACK

See How Lamar Odom Is Spending New Years Eve

See How Lamar Odom Is Spending New Years Eve

This will make you smile.

Published Just now

2016 has been a tough year for Lamar Odom.

From his battle with sobriety to his divorce from Khloé Kardashian, the athlete has had more lows than highs this year. However, it seems as he's ending the year on a high note as he has shared that he is closing the year out with his children.

The NBA star athlete took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his son and daughter, with the caption, "No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people."

Take a look, below:

No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people #TheOdoms #RichSoil

A photo posted by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on

We're absolutely loving this full-circle moment.

Catch up on Khloé and Lamar's latest divorce with BET Breaks, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs