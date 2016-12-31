See How Lamar Odom Is Spending New Years Eve

2016 has been a tough year for Lamar Odom.
From his battle with sobriety to his divorce from Khloé Kardashian, the athlete has had more lows than highs this year. However, it seems as he's ending the year on a high note as he has shared that he is closing the year out with his children.
The NBA star athlete took to Instagram to share a photo of him with his son and daughter, with the caption, "No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people."
Take a look, below:
We're absolutely loving this full-circle moment.
