Tiny Goes Ballistic On a T.I. Fan For Trolling Her

While it has since been reported that their divorce may actually be called off , one thing remains clear: Tiny is not here for any disrespect whatsoever.

In a new post on Instagram, Tiny reposted an inspirational quote detailing how she feels great about 2017, going on to wish her fans a Happy New Year.

However, one user took advantage of an opportunity to sound off in the comments section, getting a jab in that Tiny "wouldn't have been s**t if it wasn't for T.I." Upon reading the comment, the petite Grammy Award winner immediately had to clap back at the hater, whose words clearly struck a nerve.

"Sorry bih T.I. didn't make me, I was already made when I met him," Tiny swiftly responds. "Your clearly to young to know that. But u should do your homework on me first for u come talking [poop emoji]. Google me babe... been lit since 93."

Considering the R&B singer has been in the game for over two decades, she certainly has a valid point that whoever is trolling her Instagram would benefit from reading up on her career before coming for her.

Take a look at Tiny's epic clapback in the screengrab below.