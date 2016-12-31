Tiny Goes Ballistic On a T.I. Fan For Trolling Her

While there have been rumors of Tiny Harris and T.I. having encountered a rough patch in their marriage the past month, the former Xscape singer officially filing for divorce this past week had fans in shock.
While it has since been reported that their divorce may actually be called off, one thing remains clear: Tiny is not here for any disrespect whatsoever.
In a new post on Instagram, Tiny reposted an inspirational quote detailing how she feels great about 2017, going on to wish her fans a Happy New Year.
However, one user took advantage of an opportunity to sound off in the comments section, getting a jab in that Tiny "wouldn't have been s**t if it wasn't for T.I." Upon reading the comment, the petite Grammy Award winner immediately had to clap back at the hater, whose words clearly struck a nerve.
"Sorry bih T.I. didn't make me, I was already made when I met him," Tiny swiftly responds. "Your clearly to young to know that. But u should do your homework on me first for u come talking [poop emoji]. Google me babe... been lit since 93."
Considering the R&B singer has been in the game for over two decades, she certainly has a valid point that whoever is trolling her Instagram would benefit from reading up on her career before coming for her.
Take a look at Tiny's epic clapback in the screengrab below.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
