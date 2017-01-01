Kordell Stewart Demands His Ex-Wife Porsha Williams to 'Stop Talking About Him'

While he has recently found himself making headlines after reports he was allegedly caught naked on camera in an apparent sex tape leak , in turn reigniting rumors he's gay , the former NFL player is making it known he's not here for any more of his ex-wife's commentary.

After receiving a bit of a bizarre Christmas greeting from his alleged ex, Andrew Caldwell, Stewart reportedly has had enough, with TMZ stating that he's even considering taking legal action against Porsha Williams.

According to TMZ, Stewart wants the reality star to keep his name out of her mouth, and if she continues to talk about him in a negative light publicly, he's ready to take the situation to court.

Williams recently accused Stewart of leaking the sex tape footage himself for publicity, while also saying that she had nothing to do with it.

The whole situation frankly is quite messy, and it appears as though Stewart is ready to take a stand to stop the madness once and for all, especially if the situation continues to snowball.