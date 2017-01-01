Watch: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Are Starting 2017 In a Very Good Place

While the couple has really been through it in the past months, with all sorts of drama , the pair spent the holiday weekend together, happily documenting their countdown-to-midnight together on SnapChat.

Thankfully, instead of spending New Year's Eve in the hospital following a recent health scare , Rob Kardashian was able to ring in 2017 with his leading lady, Blac Chyna .

To make spending NYE together even more special, Blac Chyna also was seen wearing her engagement ring again, offering concerned fans reassurance that their wedding is back on and that the couple is slowly getting back to where they were following a major blowout.

"Happy New Years 2017 from @robkardashian and I," the 28-year-old captioned the video she posted to her Instagram.

Happy to see the couple enjoying each other's company again, right in time for a fresh start with the new year upon us.

Take a look at how Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian greeted 2017 in the posts below.