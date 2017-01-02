Watch: L&HH’s Jessica Dime Gets Blasted by Her Ex in a Series of Videos

Jessica Dime’s fame comes from pretty much two places: Being on the 2015 season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta and from a sex tape her ex, Lody Lucci, posted during Thanksgiving week in November.
What’s wack is how angry and petty Lucci — who’s produced music for Rick Ross and Jeezy, among others — is toward Dime. He posted two videos yesterday (January 1), which have since been deleted, laying on the slander, and today, he came back again trying to prove how “crazy” she is.
Lody posted a vid earlier today of him and Jessica Dime in a car. He repeatedly asks her to get out of the car and leave him alone. She doesn’t upon a couple of requests, however the video cuts off before the situation ended. He captioned the video explaining his displeasure of her posting a video of him getting jumped by three goons for allegedly being disrespectful to a woman in a restaurant.
This whole thing’s a mess. Check out his newest curse-filled response below.
Hip Hop producer Lody Lucci was jumped by 3 goons for allegedly talking reckless to women in a restaurant pic.twitter.com/chckF3wrD4— Music is Life (@ArtOfMusic_) January 2, 2017
(Photo: Jessica Dime via Instagram)
