Watch: L&HH’s Jessica Dime Gets Blasted by Her Ex in a Series of Videos

Jessica Dime’s fame comes from pretty much two places: Being on the 2015 season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta and from a sex tape her ex, Lody Lucci, posted during Thanksgiving week in November.

What’s wack is how angry and petty Lucci — who’s produced music for Rick Ross and Jeezy, among others — is toward Dime. He posted two videos yesterday (January 1), which have since been deleted, laying on the slander, and today, he came back again trying to prove how “crazy” she is.