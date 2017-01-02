Look: Love & Hip Hop Star Jhonni Blaze Is Officially Dating a Woman

TheJasmineBRAND.com says sources close to the former Love & Hip Hop: NY star is dating popular Instagram model Mali J .

Jhonni Blaze is reportedly in a new relationship, and it’s with a woman.

Jhonni and Mali have made public hints to their fondness for each other prior to the dating reports. They’ve been posting (now-deleted) revealing Instagram pics of each other with captions like, “I want her” and “I like what I like.”

Not much else is know about the potentially new couple. Jhonni Blaze is slated to appear on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.