Look: Joseline Hernandez's Post-Baby Snapback Is Unreal

The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star gave birth to her baby girl, Bonnie Bella , just under a week ago, and her post-baby snapback is seriously out of this world.

If you're still on the fence about committing to a revamped fitness routine in the new year, Joseline Hernandez just might be the extra push of inspiration you need.

Taking to Instagram, Hernandez stripped down to her bra to show off her incredible body, and it really is unbelievable when you remind yourself she gave birth less than a week ago.

"When your baby is 4 days old!" she captions her post. "And you looking like this."

While her pregnancy wasn't without a boatload of drama with Stevie J, it's amazing to see the new mom adjusting so well into the world of parenthood, and impressively already back to her former physique. Simply unreal.

Compare the two images below and see for yourself just how crazy Joseline's post-baby snapback is.