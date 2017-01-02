Rumor Control: Did Porsha Williams Just Kick Kandi Out of the Closet?

Back in November, Kandi admitted to locking lips with Porsha, in turn sparking all sorts of heated exchanges. Now that a new year has arrived, Porsha has chosen not to let the matter of Kandi's sexual orientation stay in 2016.

While Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has her own situation to deal with, following recent accusations she was behind a leaked sex tape involving her ex-husband, Kordell Stewart , that hasn't stopped her from airing out some more of Kandi Burruss 's personal business also.

During last night's episode (airing Jan. 1), it appears as though Porsha has exposed another key player in the ongoing drama by alleging Kandi has a regular side chick — who happens to be Porsha's best friend.

During a conversation with Phaedra Parks, Porsha's best friend Shamea Morton's name was brought up, with Phaedra claiming that Shamea and Kandi had also been sleeping together. Porsha didn't deny any of it, and needless to say, Shamea is not pleased, going as far as to say that Porsha broke "girl code" by not sticking up for her.

Following the episode, Shamea took to Instagram to share some thoughts, with her post reading, "When someone you consider a best friend will cosign a lie about you ...it gives you a new definition of friendship! #hurt #girlcode."

Many fans are wondering why Porsha didn't defend her best friend, and now as a result, the situation just got even more messy.

Take a look at a clip from last night's episode in the post below.