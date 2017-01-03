Cutie Overload! Kim Shares Adorable Home Videos of Kanye, North and Saint West

Kim Kardashian has been slowly making her way back to social media these past few weeks, popping up on her sisters' feeds and ramping up her public appearances.
Now, the newly reclusive reality star has taken to her website to share her most personal post in a long while: a montage of never-before-seen family home movies of herself, husband Kanye West and their kids, North and Saint.
The highlights include adorable baby footage of North and Saint, that time Kanye got Kim a live orchestra in their home, and many more intimate family moments:
This should certainly quiet down those divorce rumors. Looks like the Wests are aiming to bring only the positive into 2017.
(Photo: Vanessa Carvalho/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)
