Here’s Ellen DeGeneres' Reaction to Kim Burrell’s Homophobic Sermon

Kim Burrell came under fire recently after video footage from a sermon she preached with extremely homophobic language made its way online. Since then, the gospel singer has been slammed by several of her peers and fans. Looks like she has just been booted from the roster of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which she was scheduled to appear on today (January 3).

Burrell was set to appear alongside Pharrell Williams to promote the soundtrack to the new film Hidden Figures. After Pharrell, himself, spoke out against Burrell's scathing words against the LGBT community, Ellen, an openly lesbian woman, followed up recently with a tweet of her own, making it clear that Burrell will no longer be on her show. Take a look at her very direct tweet, below:

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

The talk show host reportedly uninvited Burrell after hearing of her recent comments where she called homosexuality a "spirit of delusion and confusion" that "has deceived many men and women." To find out what it's like experiencing homophobia in the church, watch Holler If You Hear Me: Black and Gay in the Church, above.