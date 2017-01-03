#YESTOBLACK

George Lopez Was Invited to Trump’s Inauguration and His Response Was Perfect

George Lopez Was Invited to Trump’s Inauguration and His Response Was Perfect

He did more than just politely decline.

Published 5 hours ago

The latest entertainer to say thanks, but no thanks to Donald Trump's invitation to perform on Inauguration Day is George Lopez.

But the actor/comedian didn't just politely decline the invite, he hilariously put the president-elect on blast on Twitter about it.

See Lopez's response to Trump below:

All eyes are on Trump's Twitter to see his clapback, because we know "Tiny Hands" won't let this diss slide.

See the music superproducer who's encouraging his friends to #GiveTrumpAChance with BET Breaks above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photos from left: John Moore/Getty Images, Trisha Leeper/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs