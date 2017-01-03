George Lopez Was Invited to Trump’s Inauguration and His Response Was Perfect

The latest entertainer to say thanks, but no thanks to Donald Trump's invitation to perform on Inauguration Day is George Lopez.
But the actor/comedian didn't just politely decline the invite, he hilariously put the president-elect on blast on Twitter about it.
See Lopez's response to Trump below:
I have turned down the invitation to perform at the inauguration, then they asked if I had Eric Estrada's phone number #FTP #pelosmelapela— George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 2, 2017
The desperation has begun @realdonaldtrump #pelosmelapela #ftp #pvc #mmlv let's see who… https://t.co/sDoOT4zMJr— George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 2, 2017
All eyes are on Trump's Twitter to see his clapback, because we know "Tiny Hands" won't let this diss slide.
(Photos from left: John Moore/Getty Images, Trisha Leeper/Getty Images)
