Kandi Claps Back at Porsha and Phaedra Over Lesbian Rumors

Kandi Burruss admitted she kissed a girl and now lesbian rumors just won't leave her alone. Late last year, the singer/songwriter admitted that she shared a "friendly" kiss with her co-star Porsha Williams one drunk evening. And on the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta , Porsha and Phaedra Parks went ahead and said that Kandi has a side chick who happens to be Porsha's best friend, Shamea Morton . Well, Kandi says enough is enough and put both Porsha and Phaedra on full blast for spreading lies.

Speaking to BravoTV.com after the show, Kandi set the record straight. "Phaedra is whispering made-up stories, telling them this untrue Shamea story, and her rationale is 'We are close.' Girl, you’re reaching!" Kandi says. "If that’s the case, Phaedra and I used to be close. So does that mean the same goes for us, and then Porsha’s fake, hypocritical a** is going to sit there and co-sign that about her best friend."



She continues, "I remember when Porsha first brought Shamea around us years ago, Shamea said something about Phaedra coming at her ex-husband inappropriately. Phaedra denied it, but Porsha didn’t have a problem with what Shamea said. Now all of a sudden because she has this alliance going with Phaedra, she wants to pretend like she’s bothered by what Shamea said. Girl, bye. This is not new news to you."



Poor Shamea seems (so far) to want no part of this and even put her bestie on blast for breaking the girl code. Unfortunately, she's a plotline now.



