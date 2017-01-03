Look: Karrueche Speaks Out on the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy War

If you stayed off social media over the holiday break, you probably logged in this morning to the news that Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have been beefing over Breezy's ex Karrueche Tran.



One person who is not the least bit amused by the drama is Karrueche herself. After days of watching her ex and the young rapper go at each other in her name, she took to Instagram to make her position on the matter known.