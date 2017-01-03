Too Cute! See Michael Ealy Adorably Flaunt His Baby Girl on the 'Gram

Michael Ealy is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, so seeing him show even a piece of his life behind the scenes is extremely rare.
The Secrets and Lies star recently took to Instagram where he shared a photo of his baby girl's feet and it's probably the cutest thing you will see all day.
The actor revealed in November 2016 that he and his wife Khatira Rafiqzada welcomed a baby girl into the world, and it's not until today that he shared a bit of what fatherhood is like.
Take a look at the cute photo and caption, below:
Too cute!
Michael and Khatira also have a 2-year-old son named Elijah together.
Watch the actor speak on systemic racism in the video, above.
(Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage)
