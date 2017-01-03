#YESTOBLACK

And Now, Ratchet Words From Orlando Brown on the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Beef

And Now, Ratchet Words From Orlando Brown on the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Beef

Watch this craziness.

Published 4 hours ago

Orlando Brown's Instagram rants only seem to be increasing in volume with the new year — clearly someone didn't make a resolution to ease off social media in 2017. His latest? Weighing in on the beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy

This one has to be seen to be believed.

It's literally impossible to transcribe with Orlando is saying, because it's mostly sound effects, but it's very clear that he's #TeamBreezy on this one:

#PressPlay: #OrlandoBrown continues to weigh in on #ChrisBrown and #SouljaBoy

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Lawd, help this child.

See Breezy's latest antics with BET Breaks above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs