And Now, Ratchet Words From Orlando Brown on the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy Beef

Orlando Brown's Instagram rants only seem to be increasing in volume with the new year — clearly someone didn't make a resolution to ease off social media in 2017. His latest? Weighing in on the beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.
This one has to be seen to be believed.
It's literally impossible to transcribe with Orlando is saying, because it's mostly sound effects, but it's very clear that he's #TeamBreezy on this one:
Lawd, help this child.
(Photo: John M. Heller/Getty Images)
