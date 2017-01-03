Watch Vin Diesel Raise Hell in This Sneak Peak of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'

Vin Diesel is kicking off 2017 with a bang as he is gearing up for the release of his new high action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage , and we have an exclusive sneak peek of what you can expect.

The film, which also stars the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev, follows the story of an extreme sports athlete who gets recruited by the NSA.

"The concept, at the core, is that the person least likely to care about anything could be heroic," Diesel said of his character.

Curious to see him in action? Take a look at the high-energy trailer, above.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage premieres in theaters on January 20.