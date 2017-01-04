Anthony Anderson’s Divorce Just Got a Major Plot Twist

It seems as his wife of 20 years, Alvina , has had a change of heart as after filing for divorce back in September 2015, she has reportedly dismissed the action.

TMZ obtained the legal documents filed by Alvina Anderson and report that they're "short and sweet," stating that the entire case is now thrown out.

Back in 2015, Alvina initially filed, citing irreconcilable differences, listing their date of separation as April 1, 2014.

Now that's all null and void as the couple and their marriage are back on track.

