Hold Your Fire! Kenya Moore Has a Pistol and She's Ready to Shoot

Kenya Moore recently went on an Instagram rant about being willing and able to shoot anyone who trespasses onto her property, and now, during a sit-down with Andy Cohen , she confirmed that she meant what she said.

"They went around my gate," she said, while explaining how she pulled a gun on three uninvited visitors. "They went and trespassed, they did so many things that were asking for it. Not only to be shot, but an a** whooping."

After explaining she's a licensed Georgia gun owner, she went on to add that the trespassers came out lucky, at the end of the day.

"They're just lucky they didn't get both," she said during the Watch What Happens Live! episode. "You come to my property, I have the right to defend myself."

Take a look at the interview, below: