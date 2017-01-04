Disgusting! The Daughter of RHOA's Peter Thomas Is Attacked for Being 'Too Dark'

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Peter Thomas' gorgeous daughter is the latest victim of social media ignorance as trolls made some disgusting comments about her dark comlpexion. Porsche Thomas, an actress and model who is expecting twins, recently posted a photo of her growing baby bump. The photo quickly went viral with some commenting negatively on her darker skin, but she clapped back in the perfect way.

The comments from the miserable and likely jealous fans came in response to the photo below, which Porsche posted showing that her twins were almost ready to be born.

Though many saw a gorgeous mommy-to-be flaunting her baby bump, some others saw this as an opportunity to show their ignorance, leaving disgusting comments under the photo. "Her stomach looks nasty," one commenter wrote, while another added, "No disrespect but why her stomach so black?" Unbothered by the hate and secure in her beautiful skin, Porsche posted the below photo and directly addressed the haters:

The true definition of unbothered. See another gorgeous lady who is expecting a baby in the Wendy Williams clip, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings