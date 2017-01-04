Watch Ray J Encourage People to Buy His Sex Tape With Kim

According to Us Magazine , Ray J, who is now a contestant on Britain's Celebrity Big Brother , boasted about the tape during an episode of the show and is even urging for folks to go out and buy it to "put some money" in his pocket.

Kim Kardashian has moved on from her sex tape days with ex Ray J , but it doesn't seem like the newly married Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star has done the same.

"You might know me for a lot of things — music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d**k," he proudly said during the episode. "People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket... Y'all still j*****g off to the sex tape? Enjoy!"

Ray J and Kim Kardashian dated in the early 2000s before Kim became the reality TV and media force she is today. The sex tape, titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar, was filmed in 2003 and released in February 2007. It catapulted Kim to superstardom, but didn't have the same effect for Ray J's career.

While Ray J is trying to rehash the past, Kim has moved on with a whole new life. She opened up about the stigma she receives due to the sex tape back in March 2016.

"It always seems to come back around to my sex tape," she wrote in a blog post. "Yes, a sex tape that was made 13 years ago... Literally that lonnng ago. And people still want to talk about it?!?! I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on."

Should Ray J take a page out of Kim's book on this one?

Take a look at him boast about the tape in the video, below: