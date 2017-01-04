Watch: Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Admits She Still Has Feelings for 50 Cent

Vivica A. Fox has been beefing with 50 Cent for as long as we can remember, spilling his sex secrets and even implying that he's gay. But was all that shade just a way to disguise the fact that she still has feelings for the rapper/actor?
According to her new interview with Wendy Williams, the answer is yes:
During an appearance on the talk show, Viv says she approached Fiddy at a Knicks game the night before to call a truce. She then got teary talking about how she still has love for the POWER star.
"As much as we’ve been through I will always have love for him. I told him last night, ’We were not meant to be together, but I will always have love for you,'" she confessed.
Oh, it's like that?! Well, now her behavior makes perfect sense. Looks like Viv was just trying to get some attention from her ex, who she calls her "true love." Wonder how 50 feels about that? Regardless, speak your truth, Viv.
Watch the interview, above.
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for International Documentary Association)
