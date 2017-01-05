Lee Daniels Wants White People to 'Feel Good' About Themselves

Lee Daniels has spent most of his career telling the stories of Black folks, but now he's looking to spread the wealth of his storytelling. In a new interview with Ebony , he addresses the backlash against casting a white lead in his new musical television drama Star by saying he did so to make white people feel good. No, really.

“We are in a very dangerous state right now in our country and I wanted white people to feel good about being white because right now, there’s a lot of hatred going on,” Daniels explains, before explaining how the plot for the new series evolved. “It started out with this white girl that was just bada** and would do anything: kill, rob, have sex, whatever to get to the top. Then, I realized as I was writing, that it was more about a girl group. Their whole world is about what happened to me when I left home and went to Hollywood and the struggles I went through. ”



Umm, okay? Surely, this is gonna make a lot of folks mad, but Mr. Daniels has never shied away from that.



