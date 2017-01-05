Wow: Naomi Campbell Reveals She Was Robbed and Almost Killed in Paris

Paris is taking a serious PR hit with celebrities these days. After Kim Kardashian 's infamous robbery in the City of Lights, supermodel Naomi Campbell recently appeared on the Wendy Williams Show and revealed that she, too, was attacked and feared for her life during a visit to the French capital.

When Wendy brought up Campbell's friendship with Kim, Naomi said, "I sympathize with her a lot because I kept mine on the down low but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris." The model continued, "They followed me from the airport, they attacked me, they opened my car door and said, 'Naomi Campbell, we're going to kill you.'" Williams and the crowed gasped as she continued her terrifying story. "I went to the car and it wasn't my normal driver, and it was weird because he had the window rolled down, and I was like, 'Well this is weird.' The car smelled of this weird perfume and all the windows were rolled down and it was November...It was freezing cold."

She continued, "Thank God [the attack] was outside of Azzedine Alaia's shop – because that's where you get to the entrance to get inside the house – because they saved me basically. But in the interim, you decide in a very split moment, I don't know if I'd ever do this again in hindsight, 'Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?' And my decision was I am not letting my bag go."

When asked why she didn't lock the car door, she replied, "The driver was in on it. It's a whole ring that's been happening for a few years. So I very much sympathize with [Kardashian] and I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories if it wasn't true. It was absolutely true and it happened to me, and it's happened to a few other people, but it's not for me to say."

Start watching the video below at the seven-minute mark to hear the story in Campbell's own words: