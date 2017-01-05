Is L&HH's Tammy Rivera Preggers?

Rumor has it that congratulations are in order for reality star Tammy Rivera and her rapper husband Waka Flocka Flame as they are reportedly expecting a child together.

According to Bossip, Tammy, who has had some questionable moments involving Waka's fidelity last year, is expecting and is currently in her first trimester.

Since it is so early in her reported pregnancy, however, she is said to be keeping things quiet. Some fans have even done some investigating and have noticed that the Love & Hip Hop star has been wearing less makeup and has been rocking more loosely fitting clothes than usual.

If the news is true, congrats to the couple!

