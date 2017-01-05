Here’s How Tiny Reportedly Reacted to T.I. Trying to Call Off the Divorce

Instead of giving love another chance, Tiny is moving full-steam ahead with the divorce, asking the family court in Georgia for a temporary hearing in March so they can sort out their alimony and custody issues.



According to Bossip, "Tiny asked for TI to make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts because she said she is entitled to half of everything. The singer turned reality star also asked for half of the automobiles they amassed during their union as well as money TI has in a retirement account."



She's also asking to be excused from the couple's massive IRS debt, citing Tip's "higher earning potential" as the reason he alone should be expected to pay it off. It's not clear exactly what she's seeking in terms of custody of their minor children, but our guess is, he'll be the weekend and every-other-holiday dad.



T.I. is expected to show up in court for the March hearing, giving him a couple of months to build his case — either for reconciliatin, or to protect his assets.



Get the back story on the couple's divorce with BET Breaks, above.