You in Danger, Boy: Khloé Might Have Dragged Tristan Thompson Into a Reality Show

If you date a Kardashian, you're going to wind up on reality TV. Not even Kanye West could escape that fate, and now, it seems, neither can Khloé Kardashian 's new man Tristan Thompson . According to HollywoodLife.com , Thompson is already getting ready for his closeup on Keeping Up With the Kardashians .

According to the source, however, the NBA player is psyched to make his reality TV debut. “Tristan has no problem being on Khloe’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashian," the source says, adding that Tristan “has even joked with Khloé that they would be great on TV together if they ever got their own spin-off. He is open to sharing his life with Khloe with the world… when the NBA season is over of course."



Hmm. Wonder how LeBron would feel about that?



Apparently, he's all for it. “LeBron rants and raves about how good and competitive Tristan is and how much happier he is on and off the court and that’s all because of Khloé. It was extremely important for [LeBron's wife] Savannah to make Khloe part of the Cavs’ family because by the looks of things, sooner or later she’s going to become part of Tristan’s family.”



Dang, sounds like they're getting serious!