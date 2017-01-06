Rich People Problems: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump Are Dragging Each Other to Hell on Twitter

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is the new host of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice, and now that the former host, Donald Trump, is set to become the leader of the free world, he is sharing his thoughts on the new season of the show.
Though Trump threw shade at the Terminator star, he was met with a classy and brutal clapback.
President-elect Trump, without any prompting, slammed Schwarzenegger for his new hosting duties on the newly revamped show and shaded him in the process for being a Hillary Clinton supporter.
Schwarzenegger clapped back with some shade of his own, wishing Trump the "best of luck" being president before adding that he hopes he works for the American people as hard as he "worked for his ratings." Ouch!
Take a look, below:
Recap the moment Trump won the presidency in the video, above.
BET.com is your No. 1 source for Black celebrity news, photos, exclusive videos and all the latest in the world of hip hop and R&B music.
(Photo from left: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS