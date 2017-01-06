L&HH's Masika Kalysha Goes Nuclear on Chris Brown’s Baby’s Mother

Chris Brown 's beef with Soulja Boy started over a photo of Breezy's ex, Karrueche Tran , but now involves half the hip-hop community. Some are judging from the sidelines, others taking sides, and a few have put themselves in the middle of the drama — like Breezy's ex, Nia Guzman, and, of all people, Fetty Wap 's baby's mother, Masika Kalysha . Love & Hip-Hop star Masika unleashed her Twitter fingers on Nia yesterday for bringing her and Breezy's daughter into this mess. But this goes way deeper than judgment by Twitter.

After Nia posted a photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, whose father is Breezy, at Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s house, Masika felt she had no choice but to roll up her sleeves and start popping off. You see, Floyd is reportedly "training" Soulja for a fist fight against Breezy, and Masika sees Nia's presence there as going a little too far:

While most followers appeared to side with Masika on this one, some pointed out the irony of Masika's words considering how much trash she's talked on her baby's father, Fetty Wap, on Twitter and in the press. All words her daughter will be able to Google one day soon.



As if this story isn't complicated enough, another thing to consider: before Nia showed up at Floyd's house, it seemed like something might have been starting between Masika and the boxing champ. Was Masika's public service announcement to Nia in part due to jealousy?



We may never know.



#FBF to last year when Masika was spilling all the tea on her baby daddy, on BET Breaks, above.