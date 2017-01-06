Watch: Tommie Lee Comes for Stevie J in Epic, Nasty Rant

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Tommie Lee is really mad at Stevie J, and this time, she's taken her rage to social media. According to a video posted to social media, the reality star newbie went off on Joseline's baby daddy after he allegedly texted her friend about her talking negatively about his newborn kid.

In the violent rant, Tommie let it all hang out. "Stevie, you want to motherf****n' text me about s**t?" she yelled at the camera. "I don't know what the f**k this b***h know about you." Take a look at her go off in the video, below: [Warning: The following videos contain graphic language]

#PressPlay: Zamm #Tommiee what #StevieJ do to you 😩😩😩 via @shadymusiclite A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

The friend that Stevie allegedly texted also seemed to have gotten dragged by Tommie live on social media. Take a look, below:

The mess continues. Get the back story on Stevie and Joseline's — past — drama on Wendy Williams above.

Written by John Justice