Another A-Lister Joins the Cast of 'Black Panther'

The upcoming Marvel film Black Panther is a little more than a year away and the cast just continues to impress with each addition. Most recently, the newest face to join the impressive cast is The People v. O.J. Simpson and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

According to Shadow and Act, the Emmy winner will join the cast as N'Jobu, a main figure from T'Challa's (Black Panther) past. Following the studio's official announcement, Brown took to Twitter to share his excitement on the role:

Beyond thrilled to be joining this immensely talented group of actors & storytellers! Thank you for a seat at the table! 👊🏿#blackpanther https://t.co/IEbRyhkXOE — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 5, 2017

Brown's addition only continues to prove that this movie boasts one of the Blackest and most experienced casts in Hollywood, featuring the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, and more. The film will also be directed by Ryan Coogler who brought to life the films Fruitvale Station and Creed. Marvel's Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. See another major A-lister who joined the Black Panther cast in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings