Goals: Celebrities Bid Farewell to President Obama at Star-Studded White House Party

President Obama is set to leave the Oval Office in a matter of days, so it's only right that some of his most famous supporters send him off in style.
Some of Hollywood, music and sports' biggest names made their way to the White House on Friday night to show their support.
According to TMZ, the guest list featured Oscar winners, Grammy winners, Emmy winners, sports legends and the like.
Some of the famous faces at the event included John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Bradley Cooper, Robert DeNiro, David Letterman, George Clooney, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Magic Johnson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Marc Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tyler Perry, and the list goes on.
If this shows anything, it proves that POTUS was definitely loved and will be missed.
Watch President Obama celebrate his final musical evening at the White House in the BET video, above.
(Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
