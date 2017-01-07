Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on the Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian has officially made her return to the limelight since her traumatic Paris robbery. While she has been noticeably silent since the incident, she's now chosen to air out her feelings on what happened on her reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians .

In the official trailer for the 13th season of the show, the 36-year-old is seen hysterically relating the experience to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she told them in tears. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room in October 2016 while the masked robbers stole millions of dollars worth of her jewelry and successfully escaped.

Take a look at the trailer, below: