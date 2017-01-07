Kim Kardashian's Return to Social Media Was Pretty Epic

According to TMZ , the reality star's numbers were almost record breaking.

Kim Kardashian 's officially returned to social media, and while some mocked her resurgence, it's now been proven that she was actually well missed.

After returning to all social media platforms on Tuesday, Kim's been getting a lot of love. The site reports that its Snapchat sources say that in just a day, her snaps garnered more than 42.8 million views — almost setting an all-time record.

On top of that, in the same time period, she also accumulated four million likes on Instagram.

That same day, on the Twitter front, she received more than 84 million impressions.

Is Kim threatening her sister Kylie's social media reign? Only time will tell.