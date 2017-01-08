Chris Brown's Ex Posts Open Letter About His Beef With Soulja Boy

Chris Brown's beef with Soulja Boy was funny for a minute, but quickly dissolved into a feud an ugly situation — particularly for the way the two men have dragged their exes into it.
It started with unwanted comments on Karrueche Tran's bikini photos (and Breezy's expletive-filled rant against her when she tried to speak up for herself and tell them to leave her out of it), and went on to involve Rihanna when Soulja claimed on a radio interview last week that he had hooked up with the pop star soon after her breakup with Breezy. Nia Guzman, Chris' baby's mother, also entered the crossfire when she posted a photo of their daughter hanging out with Soulja and his "trainer" Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Now, a fourth woman has been dragged into the mess: Cydney Christine, the Instagram model who Brown briefly dated last year.
After Brown accused Christine of betraying her supposed friend Karrueche by hooking up with him, Soulja jumped in with claims that he hooked up with Christine shortly after. He even provided a photo collage as "proof."
Well, like Karrueche, Christine wants no part of this drama. She posted a message on Instagram shortly after Soulja's offensive post (which he since took down), saying she has never "been in a relationship/messed with anyone" involved. She refused to mention either Soulja or Breezy by name, it's pretty clear who she's talking about:
Hopefully after these two fight it out in the ring, they'll drop this feud — and leave these women alone — once and for all.
See what Chris had to say to Karrueche on Wendy Williams, above.
(Photos from left: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy V.S)
