Chris Brown's Ex Posts Open Letter About His Beef With Soulja Boy

Chris Brown's beef with Soulja Boy was funny for a minute, but quickly dissolved into a feud an ugly situation — particularly for the way the two men have dragged their exes into it.



It started with unwanted comments on Karrueche Tran's bikini photos (and Breezy's expletive-filled rant against her when she tried to speak up for herself and tell them to leave her out of it), and went on to involve Rihanna when Soulja claimed on a radio interview last week that he had hooked up with the pop star soon after her breakup with Breezy. Nia Guzman, Chris' baby's mother, also entered the crossfire when she posted a photo of their daughter hanging out with Soulja and his "trainer" Floyd Mayweather Jr.



Now, a fourth woman has been dragged into the mess: Cydney Christine, the Instagram model who Brown briefly dated last year.