Watch: Draya Michele's Struggle Twerk Has Twitter In Tears

Draya Michele has many talents, but twerking might not be one of them. The reality star and swimwear designer decided to take to social media to show off her "skills," but instead got mightily clowned for her moves.

Here's the video that had her followers in stitches:

A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:40am PST

The responses were pretty savage:

Draya bought a whole booty and still can't twerk. — Liv (@olivexoil) January 8, 2017 U can tell draya living the washed life according to the stiffness of her twerk — Lucrezia Borgia (@whtNBlueBlazerz) January 8, 2017 More of a dove 🕊 lol RT @Adolfhibsta: She really a pigeon RT @vexedmentals: draya on IG with the stiffest twerk imaginable. — Young Geezy.. (@MsMyaG) January 8, 2017

After so much shade, Draya must've decided she had something to prove and posted a do-over. Much better, girl!

#PressPlay: Ayeee #DrayaMichele showing off her twerking skills A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:53am PST

Now that everyone has had a good laugh, let's just let the girl live.



Catch Draya and her boo Orlando Scandrick on BET's Black Love series, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz