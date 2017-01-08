Watch: Draya Michele's Struggle Twerk Has Twitter In Tears

Draya Michele has many talents, but twerking might not be one of them. The reality star and swimwear designer decided to take to social media to show off her "skills," but instead got mightily clowned for her moves.
Here's the video that had her followers in stitches:
The responses were pretty savage:
Draya bought a whole booty and still can't twerk.— Liv (@olivexoil) January 8, 2017
U can tell draya living the washed life according to the stiffness of her twerk— Lucrezia Borgia (@whtNBlueBlazerz) January 8, 2017
More of a dove 🕊 lol RT @Adolfhibsta: She really a pigeon RT @vexedmentals: draya on IG with the stiffest twerk imaginable.— Young Geezy.. (@MsMyaG) January 8, 2017
After so much shade, Draya must've decided she had something to prove and posted a do-over. Much better, girl!
Now that everyone has had a good laugh, let's just let the girl live.
Catch Draya and her boo Orlando Scandrick on BET's Black Love series, above.
(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup )
