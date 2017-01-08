#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Draya Michele's Struggle Twerk Has Twitter In Tears

She really tried it.

Draya Michele has many talents, but twerking might not be one of them. The reality star and swimwear designer decided to take to social media to show off her "skills," but instead got mightily clowned for her moves.

Here's the video that had her followers in stitches:

The responses were pretty savage:

After so much shade, Draya must've decided she had something to prove and posted a do-over. Much better, girl!

#PressPlay: Ayeee #DrayaMichele showing off her twerking skills

Now that everyone has had a good laugh, let's just let the girl live.

Catch Draya and her boo Orlando Scandrick on BET's Black Love series, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup )

