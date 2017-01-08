Prayers Up: Lil Mo Reveals Some Very Tragic News

R&B Divas star Lil Mo revealed some shocking and tragic news on her Instagram yesterday.



In a post asking her fans for prayers, the radio host, reality star and singer said several members of her family had been murdered and others were in the hospitalized.

Using her real name, Cynthia Dargan, Mo asked for positive thoughts from those who "really believe in GOD." While she didn't provide many details about what happened, it sounds like she's dealiing with a lot right now:

Strength in numbers. All I ask for is sincere prayers. A photo posted by Lil Mo (@thelilmoshow) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Our thoughts are with you, Mo.

Written by Evelyn Diaz