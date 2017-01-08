Moonlight’s Golden Globes Win Is the Message America Needs Right Now

Moonlight has officially won Best Picture at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, winning the night's top prize after being passed over in other categories. At a time when authenticity seems meaningless and marginalized people are living in fear, after the recent furor of #OscarsSoWhite, the film's win is exactly what America needs right now.

The film highlighing the coming-of-age tale of a young man growing up in Miami was directed by Barry Jenkins, who thanked some of the people who made it all happen.

“As someone who went eight years without making a piece, I gotta give love to these people right here,” Jenkins said, in thanking production company Plan B and distributor A24.