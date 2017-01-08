Moonlight’s Golden Globes Win Is the Message America Needs Right Now

Moonlight has officially won Best Picture at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, winning the night's top prize after being passed over in other categories. At a time when authenticity seems meaningless and marginalized people are living in fear, after the recent furor of #OscarsSoWhite, the film's win is exactly what America needs right now.
The film highlighing the coming-of-age tale of a young man growing up in Miami was directed by Barry Jenkins, who thanked some of the people who made it all happen.
“As someone who went eight years without making a piece, I gotta give love to these people right here,” Jenkins said, in thanking production company Plan B and distributor A24.
Best Picture would be the only award Moonlight won all night. It beat out Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion and Manchester by the Sea for the distinction.
Jenkins also thanked his mother, “Denzel [Washington] says this in Fences, ‘I gave you everything, I gave you your life.’ Mom, you gave me my life, and I hope me being on this stage right now is the fulfillment of the life that you gave me.” Washington then pointed to him with approval.
The film was praised for its authenticity and time-encapsulating relevance. It was just one of many films or shows by predominantly Black casts that took home awards.
Donald Glover won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy of Musical for Atlanta and the FX series took home the distinction for Best TV Series Comedy or Musical. Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Fences while Tracee Ellis Ross won Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series - Musical or Comedy for Black-ish.
