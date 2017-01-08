Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Her First Golden Globe For 'Black-Ish'

Tracee Ellis Ross made her Golden Globes debut tonight — and is already one for one! The Black-ish star took home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, making it her first time winning the award. The actress, in fact, is the first Black woman to win in the category since Debbie Allen took home the award in 1983.
In her acceptance speech, Tracee made sure to shout of women of color. "This is for all of the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas and thoughts aren't always considered worthy. I see you," she said.
We see you too, Tracee! Congratulations!
Here I come @GoldenGlobes! Congratulations to all the other nominees! #blackish #GoldenGlobes. . . . . . Wearing a @ZuhairMuradOfficial couture gown and clutch, @LouboutinWorld pumps, and @YepremJewellery, @Hueb_Official, @LDezen, & @NoudarJewels jewelry. Styled by @DaniAndEmmaStyle, hair by @Araxi_By_Appointment_Only, and makeup by @JamieMakeupGreenberg
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
