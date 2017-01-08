#YESTOBLACK

Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Her First Golden Globe For 'Black-Ish'

"This is for all the women of color."

Tracee Ellis Ross made her Golden Globes debut tonight — and is already one for one! The Black-ish star took home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, making it her first time winning the award. The actress, in fact, is the first Black woman to win in the category since Debbie Allen took home the award in 1983.

In her acceptance speech, Tracee made sure to shout of women of color. "This is for all of the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas and thoughts aren't always considered worthy. I see you," she said.

We see you too, Tracee! Congratulations! 

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

