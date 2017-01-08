Viola Davis' Beautiful Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Deserves Its Own Award

After five nominations in previous years, Viola Davis has finally taken home one of the top acting honors in Hollywood after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the critically acclaimed film, Fences.
Davis beat out some of the most talented actresses in the industry, when she went up against Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, and Michelle Williams.
But the best part about her win — as usual — was her acceptance speech.
During her acceptance speech Davis thanked her co-star and director Denzel Washington, her husband and baby girl, and her dad, who she called the original version of the character whose wife she plays in Fences: "To the original Troy, my father Dan Davis...he had a story, and it deserved to be told, and August Wilson told it."
Viola Davis wins the Golden Globe #Fences pic.twitter.com/dUl1bmoThQ— ☁ Ⓜonica ☁ (@ThePompeoMethod) January 9, 2017
If her acceptance speech wasn't enough to bring you to tears, her speech honoring Meryl Streep was on par with her best performances. It had the entire audience — and millions of viewers at home — in awe:
.@violadavis gives the introduction for this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LafpKlwsDh— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
