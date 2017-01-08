Viola Davis' Beautiful Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Deserves Its Own Award

After five nominations in previous years, Viola Davis has finally taken home one of the top acting honors in Hollywood after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the critically acclaimed film, Fences.

Davis beat out some of the most talented actresses in the industry, when she went up against Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, and Michelle Williams.



But the best part about her win — as usual — was her acceptance speech.