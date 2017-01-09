Amber Rose Is Bisexual But Here's Why She Won't Date Bisexual Men

Speaking with The Daily Beast , the model said that though she identifies as bisexual, herself, she wouldn't be cool with her man being anything other than straight.

Amber Rose has been pretty vocal about her sexual fluidity for years, but while she may be sexually liberated, she doesn't necessarily want her man to follow the same philosophy.

"No," she said when asked if she would be with a bisexual man. "Personally — no judgment — I wouldn't be comfortable. I just wouldn't be comfortable with it and I don't know why."

When her talk show co-host and sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue, shocked by her response, asked if she felt like dating a bisexual man would mean there would be more "competition" for men's affection, she added that that's a possibility.

"Maybe! Maybe that's it," she said. "Maybe I'm not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he's out with his boys, it's just more of a moment."