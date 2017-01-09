Watch: Jamie Foxx Gets Into a Brutal Fight

Jamie Foxx didn't have the best night on Saturday. While out with some friends, he got into a brawl with a patron who physically attacked him — and it was all caught on tape.
According to TMZ, the Oscar-winning actor was dining on the patio area of a popular West Hollywood bar when a man came up to him complaining that his group was too loud. A witness said things went left when the guy said, "You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York."
One of Jamie's friends, a fellow comedian who was at the table, mouthed back at the man, saying, "F**k you. I'm from Oakland."
Following that moment, the guy reportedly attacked Jamie, with some eyewitnesses saying he pulled the actor down onto a table. The Ray actor reportedly put the man in a choke hold and took him down to the floor.
The man and his group were eventually kicked out of the restaurant while lots of celebrities looked on, including Jerry Bruckheimer, Michael Bay, Nicole Murphy and Cuba Gooding Jr.
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Samsung)
