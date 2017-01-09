Watch: Jamie Foxx Gets Into a Brutal Fight

Jamie Foxx didn't have the best night on Saturday. While out with some friends, he got into a brawl with a patron who physically attacked him — and it was all caught on tape.

According to TMZ, the Oscar-winning actor was dining on the patio area of a popular West Hollywood bar when a man came up to him complaining that his group was too loud. A witness said things went left when the guy said, "You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York."

One of Jamie's friends, a fellow comedian who was at the table, mouthed back at the man, saying, "F**k you. I'm from Oakland."

Following that moment, the guy reportedly attacked Jamie, with some eyewitnesses saying he pulled the actor down onto a table. The Ray actor reportedly put the man in a choke hold and took him down to the floor.

Take a look at the video, below: