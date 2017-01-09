Breaking: Arrests Made in Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Seventeen men were arrested as part of the raid, according to French officials, including the five who showed up at Kim's hotel that night. The others are thought to be part of a larger robbery ring. The men range in age from 40 to 70, indicating they are "experienced" criminals. Under French law, the men will be held for up to four days questioning before being released or charged.



“It didn’t take a lot of time,” an official said of the investigation. “It took three months, and three months in this kind of investigation is quite short.”



Kim was, understandably, mortified after the experience and took a long break from social media and the public in general in order to do some soul searching. As a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows, however, filming for the show did continue in the interim.



See the chilling security footage of the robbers released by French authorities during the investigation with BET Breaks, above.