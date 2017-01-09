Vivica Fox’s Business Partner Claps Back After Her ‘No Gays Allowed’ Comment

Vivica A. Fox sparked quite a bit of backlash after claiming that gay men would not be welcome at the strip club featured on her show, Black Magic — including from her business partner in the reality TV venture. Jean-Claude LaMarre , the director and executive producer of the show, says he's finished with Vivica after her remarks.

The outrage started when asked if the dancers at Black Magic would entertain gay men as well as women, Fox emphatically replied, "Oh, hell no... back all that up. No." When asked why her dancers wouldn't dance for gay men she said, "Because there's no need to do, they dance for women. It's called the ultimate girl's night out for a reason."

Now, LaMarre tells TMZ, "The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community. All are welcomed." Adding, "Vivica speaks for herself not the business or the show." He'll remain an executive producer on the show, according to the site, but won't interact with Fox any longer.



See Fox's full comments below: