Watch: Jamie Foxx Speaks Out on What Really Happened in Restaurant Brawl

Yesterday, we watched Jamie Foxx get attacked by a man in a paparazzi-infested Los Angeles restaurant, in front of dozens of patrons including a number of his fellow celebrities. He heroically turned the tables on his attacker and got him into a choke hold before the man was escorted out of the restaurant.
Well, last night Foxx took to social media to explain what exactly went down during the disruptive meal — and it's not what you think.
Watch Jamie talk about the incident below, and wait until you see what's behind that towel:
Yeah, you got us, Jamie. But nobody can say this guy doesn't put in the work to promote a movie.
See Jamie's epic fight skills in a sneak peek from Sleepless, above.
