Exclusive: Jamie Foxx as an Acting Coach Will Make Your Day

Jamie Foxx is gearing up for the nationwide premiere of his new film Sleepless and he's exclusively sharing some footage of his new "acting class" with us in support of the movie.

In the satirical video, the Oscar-winning actor leads an acting class filled with melodramatic Hollywood hopefuls.

"Acting is more than an art," he says in the clip. "It's a way of being. Teaching the art of acting is about adding a little bit of color."

From chicken exercises to rubbing glasses, Jamie makes his students go above and beyond to get in touch with their respective roles. This you've got to see.